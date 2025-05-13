Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.68. 173,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 132,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitalhub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.71 million, a PE ratio of 173.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

