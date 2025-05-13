VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 18.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

