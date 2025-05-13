Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.58.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

