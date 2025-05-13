Voya Investment Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,084,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

