Voya Investment Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:LEU opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

