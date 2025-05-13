Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.69 million, a PE ratio of 325.76 and a beta of 2.81. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

