Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after buying an additional 344,152 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $105.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.91 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.