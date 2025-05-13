Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Vision by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in National Vision by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,308,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,594,000.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

