Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HHH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of HHH stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

