Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,675 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in GSK by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.