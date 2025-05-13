Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 505,569 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

