Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,045 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 77.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE NREF opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 280.30 and a current ratio of 280.30. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.33. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

