Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,124 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ames National were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ames National by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 299.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ames National by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

