Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,763 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nkarta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

