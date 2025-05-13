Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alector were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Alector by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

