Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMPX

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.