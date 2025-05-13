Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.08. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.