Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter worth $961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 65.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 575.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 124,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,430,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,072,747.50. This trade represents a 0.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,787,716 shares of company stock worth $1,175,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROK opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

