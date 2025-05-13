Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 278 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Tempus AI by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TEM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,990. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $484,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,000. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,237,561 shares of company stock valued at $251,210,331. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a PE ratio of -8.04.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

