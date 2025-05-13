Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,042 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 167,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Concrete Pumping

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBCP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $375.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

