Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,545 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3,811.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002,364 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 607,188 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,933,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.