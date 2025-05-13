Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,348 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HFFG opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HF Foods Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

