Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,649 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Trading Up 12.1%

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,938 shares of company stock valued at $244,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.