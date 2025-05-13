Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR opened at $326.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $356.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $430.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $24.585 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

