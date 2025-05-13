Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) by 655.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inseego were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inseego by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,510.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Price Performance

INSG stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Inseego had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

