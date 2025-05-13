Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC opened at $2.03 on Tuesday.

Shares of EVC opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.27%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

