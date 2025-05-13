Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $75,000 Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,579,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHTX opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

