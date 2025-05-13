Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $93,000 Holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.25. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 27.73%.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $785,797.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,890,550.40. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

