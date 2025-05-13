Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $75,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

