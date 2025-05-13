Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $90,000 Investment in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Grail alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRAL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grail in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Grail

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,396,219.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,098.60. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grail Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

About Grail

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.