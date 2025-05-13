Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 6,133 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSVT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Master Kynam sold 5,142,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $25,350,607.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Baird III sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,118.30. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,152,093 shares of company stock worth $25,400,018. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 207.25%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs lowered 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

