Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,418 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

SSP opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $217.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

