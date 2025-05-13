Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,849 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

