Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,133 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.