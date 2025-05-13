Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WABC

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.