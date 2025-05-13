What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Vertex FY2025 Earnings?

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vertex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Vertex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Vertex’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

VERX opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. Vertex has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $60.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

