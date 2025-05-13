What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for STRA FY2025 Earnings?

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

STRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $121.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.