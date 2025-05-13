WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 132,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

Apple Stock Up 6.2%

AAPL stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

