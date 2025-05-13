Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Dover Q3 Earnings

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

