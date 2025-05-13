Zenvia (ZENV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $251.47 million for the quarter.
Shares of ZENV stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
