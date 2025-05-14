10,360 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $578.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,303,985 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,538.70. This represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,292 shares of company stock valued at $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

