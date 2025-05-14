108,160 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of VSCO opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

