10,940 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after buying an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,788,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,075,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 633,881 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

