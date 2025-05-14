88,434 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FELC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

