ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACNB. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. ACNB has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 286.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ACNB by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACNB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACNB by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

