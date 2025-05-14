Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.19. 2,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

