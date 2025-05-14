AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 14th, 2025

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.3%

ACM opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.