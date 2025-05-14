AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AECOM Stock Up 0.3%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

