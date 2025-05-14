Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. The trade was a 26.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $139,949,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $100,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $80,917,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

