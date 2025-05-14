Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alector by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

ALEC stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The company had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

