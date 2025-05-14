Algert Global LLC Acquires 15,404 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

ERAS stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

